The Minnesota Lynx (13-13), on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Connecticut Sun (18-7). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-10.5) 162.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-11.5) 162.5 -750 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-11.5) 161.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
  • The Lynx have covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Sun's 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 26 times this year.

