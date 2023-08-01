The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 108 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is seventh in slugging.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 27 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.0%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (39 of 104), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .267 AVG .271 .324 OBP .322 .594 SLG .528 31 XBH 27 15 HR 14 29 RBI 31 53/11 K/BB 75/11 2 SB 10

Rangers Pitching Rankings