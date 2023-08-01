Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 88 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (26.1%), leaving the park in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven in a run in 28 games this season (31.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (43.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.