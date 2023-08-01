Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 90 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (62 of 103), with more than one hit 23 times (22.3%).
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.228
|AVG
|.262
|.345
|OBP
|.399
|.353
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|20
|58/33
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 3.76 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
