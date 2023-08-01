Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .282.
- Jimenez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- In 54 of 71 games this year (76.1%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 32 games this year (45.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (45.1%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.306
|AVG
|.256
|.340
|OBP
|.313
|.451
|SLG
|.496
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
