Eloy Jimenez and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .282.

Jimenez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.

In 54 of 71 games this year (76.1%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 32 games this year (45.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (45.1%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .306 AVG .256 .340 OBP .313 .451 SLG .496 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

