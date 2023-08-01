You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (11-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks fourth, 1.122 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 6.1 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 6.0 10 6 6 6 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 28 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.333/.396 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .313/.365/.535 on the year.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and two walks.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .271/.358/.453 slash line so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.