How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Chicago Cubs versus Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Cody Bellinger and Matt McLain.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 120 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .410.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (519 total).
- The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Steele is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Steele will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Adam Wainwright
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Bryce Elder
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|-
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
