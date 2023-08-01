Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (53-53) and Cincinnati Reds (59-49) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (11-3) for the Cubs and Ben Lively (4-6) for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 28, or 56%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 519 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule