Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (53-53) and Cincinnati Reds (59-49) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.
The probable starters are Justin Steele (11-3) for the Cubs and Ben Lively (4-6) for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have won 28, or 56%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 519 total runs this season.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Hayden Wesneski vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Brandon Williamson
|August 3
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
|August 4
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Bryce Elder
|August 5
|Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs TBA
|August 6
|Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
