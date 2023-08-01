Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.
- Morel enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- In 66.7% of his 63 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has driven in a run in 29 games this season (46.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.279
|AVG
|.275
|.322
|OBP
|.356
|.523
|SLG
|.550
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|21
|43/8
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
