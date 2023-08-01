Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 97 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 40.2% of his games this year (39 of 97), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.1%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .256 AVG .239 .333 OBP .303 .478 SLG .378 20 XBH 18 10 HR 3 29 RBI 29 32/15 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings