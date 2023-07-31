Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .195.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 30 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.167
|AVG
|.218
|.296
|OBP
|.290
|.490
|SLG
|.487
|11
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|17
|38/17
|K/BB
|54/11
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 1.90 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
