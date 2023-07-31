Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .248 with 73 walks and 49 runs scored.
- He ranks 95th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (62 of 102), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (35.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.399
|.361
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|56/33
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.