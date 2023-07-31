The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .248 with 73 walks and 49 runs scored.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 60.8% of his games this season (62 of 102), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (35.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .233 AVG .262 .353 OBP .399 .361 SLG .437 14 XBH 19 4 HR 6 26 RBI 20 56/33 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

