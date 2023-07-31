Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 93 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (56 of 91), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Swanson has an RBI in 31 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (38.5%), including 11 multi-run games (12.1%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.349
|OBP
|.344
|.434
|SLG
|.408
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|41/16
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Abbott (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.90 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
