Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (53-52) versus the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on July 31.
The Cubs will call on Marcus Stroman (10-7) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (6-2).
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 49 times and won 28, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 22-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 514.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|W 10-7
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Hayden Wesneski vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Brandon Williamson
|August 3
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
|August 4
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Bryce Elder
|August 5
|Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs TBA
