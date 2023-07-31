On Monday, Christopher Morel (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Morel is batting .444 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Morel has recorded a hit in 41 of 62 games this year (66.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.2%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (25.8%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (56.5%), including eight multi-run games (12.9%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .280 AVG .275 .325 OBP .356 .523 SLG .550 11 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 21 40/8 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

