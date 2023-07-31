Nigeria vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 31
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the final round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 31 at 6:00 AM ET, Nigeria will play Ireland in Brisbane, Australia.
You should head to Fox Sports 1 in order to watch this matchup.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Nigeria vs. Ireland
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Nigeria Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Canada
|July 20
|D 0-0
|Home
|Australia
|July 27
|W 3-2
|Away
|Ireland
|July 31
|-
|Away
Nigeria's Recent Performance
- Nigeria met Australia in its previous game and was victorious by a final score of 3-2. The Nigeria side won despite being outshot by 17 in the match, 27 to 10.
- Nigeria got its three goals from Osinachi Ohale, Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu in that match versus .
- Oshoala's Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for Nigeria includes one goal.
- Ohale has scored one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup so far.
- In Women's World Cup action, Kanu has scored one goal (but has no assists).
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Tochukwu Oluehi #1
- Ashleigh Plumptre #2
- Osinachi Ohale #3
- Glory Ogbonna #4
- Onome Ebi #5
- Ifeoma Onumonu #6
- Toni Payne #7
- Asisat Oshoala #8
- Desire Oparanozie #9
- Christy Ucheibe #10
- Gift Monday #11
- Uchenna Kanu #12
- Deborah Abiodun #13
- Oluwatosin Demehin #14
- Rasheedat Ajibade #15
- Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
- Francisca Ordega #17
- Halimatu Ayinde #18
- Onyi Echegini #19
- Rofiat Imuran #20
- Esther Okoronkwo #21
- Michelle Alozie #22
- Yewande Balogun #23
Ireland Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Australia
|July 20
|L 1-0
|Away
|Canada
|July 26
|L 2-1
|Away
|Nigeria
|July 31
|-
|Home
Ireland's Recent Performance
- In its last game on July 26, Ireland fell 2-1 to Canada. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.
- Katie McCabe scored the lone goal for Ireland on three shots.
- In two Women's World Cup matches for Ireland, McCabe has one goal (12th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Courtney Brosnan #1
- Claire O'Riordan #2
- Chloe Mustaki #3
- Louise Quinn #4
- Niamh Fahey #5
- Megan Connolly #6
- Diane Caldwell #7
- Ruesha Littlejohn #8
- Amber Barrett #9
- Denise O'Sullivan #10
- Katie McCabe #11
- Lily Agg #12
- Aine O'Gorman #13
- Heather Payne #14
- Lucy Quinn #15
- Grace Moloney #16
- Sinead Farrelly #17
- Kyra Carusa #18
- Abbie Larkin #19
- Marissa Sheva #20
- Ciara Grant #21
- Isibeal Atkinson #22
- Megan Walsh #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.