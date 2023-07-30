Aaron Civale will toe the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) on Sunday, July 30 versus the Chicago White Sox (43-63), who will counter with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (4-2, 2.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-9, 4.44 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 31, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (34.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

