Michael Kopech gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kopech (4-9) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Dane Dunning 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away - Xzavion Curry 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Logan Allen

