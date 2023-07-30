Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (43-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Guardians will give the ball to Aaron Civale (4-2, 2.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (4-9, 4.44 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have won in 23, or 34.3%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule