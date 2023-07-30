On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .255.

In 64.7% of his games this season (55 of 85), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (25 of 85), with two or more RBI seven times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .235 AVG .273 .329 OBP .345 .322 SLG .448 9 XBH 16 2 HR 6 16 RBI 18 38/19 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings