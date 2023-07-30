Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Guardians
|White Sox vs Guardians Odds
|White Sox vs Guardians Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .155 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 32.7% of his 55 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala has picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 18.2% of his games this season (10 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.174
|AVG
|.140
|.227
|OBP
|.185
|.188
|SLG
|.372
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|26/5
|K/BB
|38/4
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Civale (4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.