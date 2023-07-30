The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom and his .850 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .195 with seven doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 21.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 19 games this year (26.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this year (29 of 71), with two or more runs seven times (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .167 AVG .218 .296 OBP .290 .490 SLG .487 11 XBH 15 10 HR 8 19 RBI 17 38/17 K/BB 54/11 2 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings