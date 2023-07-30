Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

In 71 of 96 games this season (74.0%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 33 games this season (34.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 of 96 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .298 AVG .257 .355 OBP .308 .423 SLG .361 15 XBH 14 5 HR 2 34 RBI 23 25/15 K/BB 30/12 13 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings