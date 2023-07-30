Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 90 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 62 of 102 games this year (60.8%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (22.5%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (8.8%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (27 of 102), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.399
|.361
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|56/33
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
