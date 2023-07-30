Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 90 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 102nd in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 62 of 102 games this year (60.8%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (22.5%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (8.8%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has had at least one RBI in 26.5% of his games this season (27 of 102), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .233 AVG .262 .353 OBP .399 .361 SLG .437 14 XBH 19 4 HR 6 26 RBI 20 56/33 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings