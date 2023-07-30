Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 22 against the Twins) he went 0-for-3.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.
- Andrus has had a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- In 68 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Andrus has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 15 games this season (22.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.265
|AVG
|.165
|.342
|OBP
|.243
|.333
|SLG
|.240
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|21/11
|K/BB
|21/10
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (4-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
