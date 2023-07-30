On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .282 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 54 of 71 games this year (76.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.8%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (18.3%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 32 games this year (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.1%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .306 AVG .256 .340 OBP .313 .451 SLG .496 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings