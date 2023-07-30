Kyle Hendricks will look to control Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals when they play his Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 119 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 514.

The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Hendricks (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home - Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Bryce Elder

