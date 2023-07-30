Sunday's contest at Busch Stadium has the Chicago Cubs (53-51) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) at 2:15 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (1-7, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.58 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 12-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (514 total).

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

