The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .315 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.9% of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 30 games this year (41.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (58.9%), including 12 multi-run games (16.4%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .315 AVG .316 .365 OBP .371 .559 SLG .519 19 XBH 12 8 HR 7 26 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 24/13 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings