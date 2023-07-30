Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.
- Morel is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Morel has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 61), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.9% of his games this season, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (57.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.280
|AVG
|.274
|.325
|OBP
|.356
|.523
|SLG
|.556
|11
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|21
|40/8
|K/BB
|38/13
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
