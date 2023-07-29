Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has homered in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Grandal has driven home a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 45 .233 AVG .265 .294 OBP .335 .353 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings