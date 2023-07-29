Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .274 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.
- Gomes has had a hit in 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (24 of 69), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.283
|AVG
|.265
|.323
|OBP
|.315
|.451
|SLG
|.416
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|22/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.31, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .352 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.