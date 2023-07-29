Logan Allen will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) on Saturday, July 29 versus the Chicago White Sox (42-63), who will counter with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 31 (58.5%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 21-19 (winning 52.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Guardians went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.