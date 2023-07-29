Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Logan Allen, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 117 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 301 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 439 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.379 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Touki Toussaint (1-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.

None of Toussaint's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Toussaint has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Dane Dunning 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away - -

