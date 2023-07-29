Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Guardians (-135). A 9.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 22 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 11-23 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 104 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-28 20-35 18-25 24-37 30-47 12-15

