White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (42-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the White Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.
The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (4-3, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The White Sox have come away with 22 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 15-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (439 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Dane Dunning
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
