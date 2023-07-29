Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .239 with 11 doubles, a triple and 19 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 80 games this season.
- In 17 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 26 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|44
|.207
|AVG
|.263
|.238
|OBP
|.313
|.243
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|10
|30/6
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
