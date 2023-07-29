Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Hoerner is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 71 of 95 games this year (74.7%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (33.7%).

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 33 games this year (34.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .298 AVG .262 .355 OBP .314 .423 SLG .369 15 XBH 14 5 HR 2 34 RBI 23 25/15 K/BB 29/12 13 SB 10

