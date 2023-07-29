The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (batting .189 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 19 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 44 of 86 games this year (51.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (19.8%).

In 26.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (32.6%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 43.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .266 AVG .171 .325 OBP .228 .685 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 43/11 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings