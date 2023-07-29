On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 92 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .266 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (29.2%).

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35 of 89 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .286 AVG .246 .349 OBP .353 .434 SLG .421 15 XBH 15 5 HR 7 24 RBI 20 41/16 K/BB 52/27 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings