Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.336/.398 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .319/.369/.546 on the year.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Wainwright Stats

Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 3.0 11 7 7 0 1 at Mets Jun. 17 6.1 7 3 3 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.332/.517 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 55 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .280/.369/.470 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.