Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals on July 29, 2023
Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.336/.398 on the year.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has put up 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .319/.369/.546 on the year.
- Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Wainwright Stats
- Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|3.1
|7
|7
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1.2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 24
|3.0
|11
|7
|7
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 17
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.332/.517 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 55 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .280/.369/.470 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
