The St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) and the Chicago Cubs (52-51) will match up on Saturday, July 29 at Busch Stadium, with Adam Wainwright starting for the Cardinals and Jameson Taillon taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-110). The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.31 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (4-6, 5.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 52 times and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 25-35 (41.7%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite four times over the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 21-28 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 3rd

