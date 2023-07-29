Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (52-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 21 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (509 total).

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule