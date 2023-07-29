Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks while batting .319.
- In 75.0% of his 72 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 72), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 30 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-run games (16.7%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.323
|.365
|OBP
|.374
|.559
|SLG
|.531
|19
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/12
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.31, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .352 against him.
