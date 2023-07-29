Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .276.

Morel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 65.0% of his 60 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (26.7%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has driven home a run in 28 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year (34 of 60), with two or more runs eight times (13.3%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .280 AVG .272 .325 OBP .352 .523 SLG .561 11 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 21 40/8 K/BB 37/12 3 SB 1

