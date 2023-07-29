Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.
- Vaughn is batting .182 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.5% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (38 of 95), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.239
|.326
|OBP
|.303
|.462
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|29
|31/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
