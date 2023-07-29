On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.

Vaughn is batting .182 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.5% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.0% of his games this season (38 of 95), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .249 AVG .239 .326 OBP .303 .462 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 27 RBI 29 31/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings