Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Grandal has recorded a hit in 44 of 84 games this year (52.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 84), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (23.8%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|45
|.233
|AVG
|.265
|.294
|OBP
|.335
|.353
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.