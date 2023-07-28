Yan Gomes -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .274.
  • Gomes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.
  • Gomes has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).
  • In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes has driven home a run in 27 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 35
.283 AVG .264
.323 OBP .308
.451 SLG .418
9 XBH 9
4 HR 4
19 RBI 19
22/6 K/BB 24/5
0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (6-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.37 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 17th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th.
