The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will play on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Guardians are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past four contests has been 8.6, a span during which the White Sox and their opponents have hit the over every time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (32.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 18-39, a 31.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 103 chances this season.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-28 20-35 18-25 23-37 29-47 12-15

