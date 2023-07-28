White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (41-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.
The Guardians will call on Xzavion Curry (3-0) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-3).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (32.3%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won 11 of 34 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (436 total runs).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Dane Dunning
