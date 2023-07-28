Friday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (41-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Guardians will call on Xzavion Curry (3-0) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-3).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (32.3%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 11 of 34 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (436 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule